One person hospitalized following Friday night stabbing in southeast Calgary

    One man is in hospital after being stabbed Friday night in southeast Calgary.

    The victim was discovered near a Papa John’s restaurant at 17 Avenue and 40 Street S.E. around 9:30 p.m.

    EMS said they transported the victim to Foothills medical centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

    Officers, including members of the Violent Crime Suppression Unit, taped off the scene.

    Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson said the victim has been updated to stable condition.

