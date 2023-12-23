One person hospitalized following Friday night stabbing in southeast Calgary

One man is in hospital after being stabbed Friday night in southeast Calgary.

The victim was discovered near a Papa John’s restaurant at 17 Avenue and 40 Street S.E. around 9:30 p.m.

EMS said they transported the victim to Foothills medical centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

Officers, including members of the Violent Crime Suppression Unit, taped off the scene.

Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson said the victim has been updated to stable condition.