One Yellow Rabbit postpones High Performance Rodeo over public health concerns

The 2022 edition of Calgary's international festival of the arts will not take place as originally scheduled.

One Yellow Rabbit officials announced Monday morning that the 36th annual High Performance Rodeo will not proceed as planned.

"The safety of our community is our top priority," said One Yellow Rabbit in a statement. "While deeply disappointed, we are working with our festival artists and team to explore options and opportunities ahead. We thank you all for your patience as we look to what is next."

One Yellow Rabbit confirms the festival would have been permitted under the government's current COVID-19 regulations. The event was to begin Jan. 18 and run through Feb. 6 at multiple locations.

Ticketholders are asked to hold onto their tickets as organizers attempt to reschedule the festival for later this year. Those seeking a refund may do so by contacting the One Yellow Rabbit box office.

The High Performance Rodeo in 2021 adopted a limited, online approach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.