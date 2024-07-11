Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness

Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

They differ in their top pick, but the father-and-son duo shares a passion for hockey.

Each week, Chris writes a column for the sports section of the Peterborough Examiner, he is a colour commentator for the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and he was a goalie in the OHL for three teams.

Hudson's eighth birthday is July 13 and his dad wanted to make it extra special, so he reached out to the Calgary Flames.

"Hudson is an incredibly kind, caring, polite and generous young boy who was very deserving of a nice favour," Chris said.

Chris says the Calgary Flames not only responded but also went the extra mile, creating what he describes as a magnificent birthday invitation for his son.

"The Flames' kindness, courtesy and willingness to do something unique for a young fan is commendable and quite frankly super appreciated," Chris said.

"The invitation included a photo of Hudson in a Flames jersey alongside net-minders Jacob Markstrom, Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf, as well as a photo of the Saddledome on the back."

Hudson was thrilled to open his gift, and Chris explains his son's only disappointment was learning, at about the same time, that Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils.

"Hudson liked talking about the 'huge Flames goalie' so he was glad Jacob was still on the invitation," Chris said.

"The Flames unprompted and totally unexpectedly sent Hudson a Markstrom jersey, signed Markstrom photo and a Markstrom banner that hung outside the Saddledome last year."

Meanwhile, the organization that owns the franchise had its own birthday message.

"It’s great to hear from Flames fans all over Canada. Happy Birthday and keep cheering Hudson," said the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.