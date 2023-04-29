Ottawa man faces charges in grandparent scam of elderly Okotoks woman

An Ottawa resident living temporarily in Calgary faces charges in relation to a grandparent scam involving an elderly woman from the Okotoks area.

On April 27, Okotoks RCMP received a complaint about a local resident being defrauded of a large amount of money.

Police say she received a call from someone who identified themselves as a lawyer, who said her nephew was in jail and needed bail money.

Local Okotoks municipal and GIS officers followed up and say they were able to identify a suspect.

A search warrant was issued for the man's temporary residence in Calgary, where officers recovered the money the man is alleged to have stolen from the elderly woman in Foothills County.

As a result, Nigel Nyembwe, 22, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and a second charge of attempted fraud over $5,000.

Police say further charges are also pending.

After a bail hearing, Nyembwe was remanded into custody. He's next scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on May 2.

Police say they have additional evidence that there are more victims of the same scam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.