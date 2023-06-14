'Our city is filled with incredible Calgarians': Mayor, council present 2023 Calgary Awards

Downtown Calgary nestled in fog and autumn colours. (Tony Wong) Downtown Calgary nestled in fog and autumn colours. (Tony Wong)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign

Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina