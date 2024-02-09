Pair of Lethbridge drivers charged in separate crashes

A pair of Lethbridge drivers are facing a series of charges in connection with two crashes that caused serious injuries to other people.

Lethbridge police say the drivers were charged in two separate crashes in early January.

At 5:27 p.m. on Jan. 4, police were called to the intersection of 2A Avenue North and 10 Street North.

Officials say a 39-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was hit by an eastbound Honda Civic.

"The victim was transported to a Calgary hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in Calgary at this time and is recovering from her injuries," police said in a news release.

The driver of that vehicle, a 26-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.

The second crash took place at 8:16 a.m. on Jan. 9, officials said.

Police were called to the intersection of 13 Street North and 40 Avenue North for a two-vehicle crash.

"Investigation determined a Chevrolet Silverado travelling southbound on 13 Street North collided with a Honda Civic that was eastbound on 40 Avenue North," police said in a release.

"Two occupants of the Civic – a 39-year-old male and 43-year-old female – were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 16-year-old boy, is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The accused, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is expected in court on March 16.