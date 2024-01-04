Parkland Corp.'s largest shareholder no longer has voice on company's board
Parkland Corp.'s largest shareholder no longer has a seat on the fuel retailer's board after the recent resignations of two board members.
The Calgary-based company announced on Dec. 31 the resignations of Simpson Oil nominees Michael Christiansen and Marc Halley from Parkland's board of directors.
No reason for the resignations was provided, but Parkland said in a news release that its board has “unwavering confidence” in the company's strategy and management team. It also said it is working with a global recruitment firm to fill the vacancies.
Going forward, Simpson Oil has waived its previously agreed-upon right to nominate two members to Parkland's board.
Simpson Oil is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and has been a Parkland shareholder for more than six years.
Since 2022, when Parkland consolidated its ownership of Sol, a Caribbean fuel retailer formerly owned by Simpson Oil, Simpson has owned about 20 per cent of Parkland shares.
Parkland says it is in discussions with Simpson about its shareholding in the company.
In a note to clients, RBC Capital Markets analyst Luke Davis said the board departures increase the likelihood of the Simpson family selling some shares over time.
“That said, we believe it remains in the Simpson family's best interest to manage potential sales strategically, though we have limited insight into their current thinking,” Davis said.
The departures are unlikely to change Parkland's strategy, Davis added.
Parkland said it believes its strong stock performance is a “clear expression of our shareholders' support of Parkland's direction and strategy.” Its share price increased by 39 per cent in 2023.
The company has made a number of changes to its business since last March, when U.S.-based activist investor Engine Capital LP publicly urged Parkland to get rid of what it called “non-core assets” and become a pure play fuel and convenience retailer.
While Parkland rejected Engine's suggestion that it sell or spin off its Burnaby, B.C. refinery, the company has made other changes including putting a number of other assets, such as certain retail locations, up for sale and making changes to its board of directors.
In November, Parkland announced it would exceed its previously announced earnings guidance for 2023, something it attributed to favourable market conditions and the company's ongoing efforts to optimize its assets and operations.
Parkland's third-quarter adjusted earnings of $231 million were nearly five times its third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings. The company will release its fourth-quarter financial results later this winter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here’s what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Edmonton
-
2 hurt in Anthony Henday Drive, Calgary Trail crash
Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into an overpass support on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning.
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
More than 40 charges laid following failed ATM theft northwest of Edmonton
Four people who attempted to use a truck to rip an ATM out of a bank west of Edmonton were busted in the act, police say, with three ending up in handcuffs.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
Man who stabbed 2 strangers in downtown Vancouver gets 5 years
A man who seriously injured two strangers in separate stabbing attacks in downtown Vancouver in 2022 has been given a five-year sentence.
-
Man found unconscious in stolen car arrested in Delta, police say
A man in his 40s has been arrested after he was allegedly spotted unconscious in a stolen car on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife
A British Columbia conservation group says it has purchased exclusive hunting rights to a quarter of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province's north and central coast to protect wildlife there.
-
B.C. seeks input on helping disaster evacuees ahead of wildfire season
British Columbia is seeking public input on how it helps disaster evacuees, in the wake of the province's worst wildfire season on record.
-
Mounties investigate 2 reported stabbings in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed last week in a pair of unrelated altercations in Duncan, B.C.
Toronto
-
Petition launched to regulate size of running clubs on Toronto sidewalks
A woman has launched a petition after she says she was nearly knocked over by groups of runners on Toronto sidewalks twice in the last year.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
-
Ontario retiree's 'jaw dropped' after winning major lottery prize
An 80-year-old retiree from Hamilton, Ont. said his 'jaw dropped' when he realized he’d won big for the first time after nearly 30 years of playing the lottery.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
-
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
Ottawa
-
Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The winner of the $3.2 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.
-
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
-
Domestic dispute call leads to killing of family dog charges in Pembroke: OPP
A 43-year-old man from Pembroke has been charged with several offences including the killing of a family dog, says Ontario Provincial Police.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. teen charged with stealing 10 vehicles
Police say he was using reprogramming technology – which has replaced relay theft as the preferred method thieves use to take vehicles, according to officials.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
Saskatoon
-
Largest addictions treatment facility in Sask. to open near Lumsden
A 60-bed addictions treatment facility will be opening at the former Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre near Lumsden.
-
Sask. ranchers having a field day with mild winter weather
Some Saskatchewan cattle and grain producers say they have benefited from the mild winter weather.
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
-
Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.
Winnipeg
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Teen stabbed during robbery at mall: Winnipeg police
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery at a Winnipeg mall.
-
Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Largest addictions treatment facility in Sask. to open near Lumsden
A 60-bed addictions treatment facility will be opening at the former Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre near Lumsden.
-
'We're very proud to be from Sask': Players from the province representing in PWHL
The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) officially took to the ice this week to begin their inaugural season. Four players from Saskatchewan are now a part of history.
-
Sask. ranchers having a field day with mild winter weather
Some Saskatchewan cattle and grain producers say they have benefited from the mild winter weather.