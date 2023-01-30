Participants in Calgary's 2023 poutine festival revealed

Fifteen restaurants across Calgary are participating in a food festival that sees eateries craft creative and adventurous poutines for the public to try.

La Poutine Week is held annually during the first two weeks of February.

"The two-week-long event will allow poutine enthusiasts to discover new restaurants, creations and flavours of one-of-a-kind poutines and support local restaurant communities across the country," said a news release.

Over the weekend, the participating restaurants were unveiled online, including:

Wayback Burgers;

Paul's Pizza and Steak House;

Amihan Grill and Bakeshop;

Big Smoke Burger;

Madison's 1212;

Moody's Mediterranean;

Dutton's Original 16 Lounge;

Paddy's Barbeque and Brewery;

Flavours of Poutine;

Southland Yard;

Blowers and Grafton;

Wok Box (two locations); and

Meltwhich Food Co. (two locations).

La Poutine Week 2023 runs from Feb. 1 to 14.

The top five poutines will be showcased in a live leaderboard on the festival's website.

The event began in Montreal back in 2012, but is now held nation-wide, with more than 500 restaurants participating across the country, including many in Alberta.