CALGARY -- As Calgary resident Sarah Gallant was searching Facebook recently, she came across a post asking people what they want this holiday season. One of the replies was a single word: ‘food’.

The reply wasn’t getting any attention, so Gallant reached out and learned that it was posted by a woman who fled an abusive relationship with her two young boys.

Gallant recently visited the Calgary Food Bank for a hamper. She is a single mother of five who has taken in two more kids who were struggling at their homes. Gallant offered the woman some of the food from her hamper.

“I privately messaged her and said listen, I’ve just gone to the food bank and the food bank gives you a lot of extra stuff that you really aren’t going to use or don’t need that much of," said Gallant. "I said, I have a couple of boxes here - I can either deliver or you can come pick it up."

After further communication with the woman, Gallant learned the mother and her kids escaped with almost nothing. In an effort to help, Gallant started her own Facebook post asking people what they could ‘give’ this holiday season.

Gallant expected a handful of replies, but was overwhelmed with over 50 responses offering everything from clothing to toys and even furniture.

For Gallant, it feels as if social media is paying it forward to lend a lift to someone who's going through a tough time.

“She right now is coming from an abusive place," Gallant said. "She doesn’t probably feel that (love) and this - if anything - makes her feel she is loved and that she’s worthy, that she’s something and that people care.”

Gallant will make the delivery to the mom and her kids December 21st, and knows it will be a holiday surprise.

And giving keeps breaking out all over the city during a holiday season where many people are experiencing tough times.

In Kensington, the owner of Flipp’n Burgers plans to give away upwards of 600 hamburgers on December 24th to Calgary’s homeless.

Ilia and Chris Qiro bought the restaurant this year and the Albanian brothers want to help those in need this holiday season.

“It’s our tradition that we want to give, especially at this time of year," Ilia said. "It’s hard times and we thought, let's help these people and do something for the community, give back to them you know.”

Elsewhere, Bow River Hearing is gifting hearing aids to five needy and deserving families December 20th.

“The healthcare system helps a lot of people, but they don’t help certain groups like younger groups things like that, " said Jon Chung, the director of marketing and operations, "so there’s just a little segment of people who don’t have access to hearing care.”

Staff are hopeful the gift of hearing will allow the recipients to connect and enjoy conversation with their loved ones this holiday season and have renewed energy and hope for the new decade.