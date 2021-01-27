CALGARY -- A 60-year-old man, struck while crossing a downtown street earlier this month, has died of his injuries and investigators are again asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The pedestrian was crossing Eighth Street at Eighth Avenue S.W. just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 when he was hit by a 2007 Honda Accord making a right-hand turn.

The 24-year-old driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors and the collision remains under investigation. Charges are not pending at this time.

Police asking anyone who saw the collision to call the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.