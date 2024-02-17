Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Northeast Calgary suffers life-threatening injuries

A 68-year-old woman is in Foothills Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a large truck at a northeast Calgary intersection.

It happened around 4:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman was crossing 16 Avenue N.E. when she was struck by a Kenworth construction truck.

It was heading southbound on Edmonton Trail, turned westbound on 16 Avenue and collided with the woman.

The 46-year-old driver and 42-year-old passenger of the truck were uninjured and remained at the scene

Alcohol, drugs or excessive speed are not considered factors in this collision.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam video of the incident, call Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-256-1234 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.