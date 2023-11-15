CALGARY
Calgary

Pedestrian injured in southwest Calgary hit-and-run

Calgary police and EMS at the scene of a hit-and-run at 36 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. on Nov. 15, 2023. Calgary police and EMS at the scene of a hit-and-run at 36 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. on Nov. 15, 2023.

Police are looking for a vehicle that took off after hitting a pedestrian in southwest Calgary on Wednesday night.

An adult was struck at 36 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. around 7:15 p.m., according to police.

The person’s injuries were described as minor. Paramedics treated the victim in an ambulance for some time before taking them to hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle was a white Honda CRV.

Police are reviewing dash-cam video from witnesses to gather more information.

