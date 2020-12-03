Advertisement
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in east Calgary
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 3:38PM MST Last Updated Thursday, December 3, 2020 3:39PM MST
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in east Calgary.
The incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. on 52nd Street at Fourth Avenue N.E.
There is no information available about the pedestrian.
Traffic in the southbound left hand lane has been disrupted.
This is a developing story....