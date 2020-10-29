Advertisement
Pedestrian struck Thursday afternoon on 12th Avenue
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 4:36PM MDT
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of 12th Ave. S.W. and 5 St.
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon close to downtown Calgary.
The collision took place just after 2 p.m., near the intersection of Fifth Street at 12 Ave S.W.
No information was available about the pedestrian's injuries.
The eastbound right lane on 12 Avenue was blocked.
This is a developing story...