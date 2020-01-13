CALGARY -- A shooting that left a man dead in southeast Calgary over the weekend was domestic-related, police said Monday.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, however he has since been released without charge.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. about 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, where they discovered a man in his 20s suffering life-threatening injuries. He was declared deceased a short time later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and police say they are waiting for those results before determining whether charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.