Penguin Walk returns to the Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute
A beloved event at one of Calgary's premier attractions is coming back for 2023.
The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute says it will again allow its king penguins out of their enclosure for daily Penguin Walk events.
As long as weather is favourable and the birds are willing to participate, zoo officials will guide them down a predetermined route outside the Penguin Plunge.
"If the temperature warms up to five degrees, drops to or below -25, or the winds are too excessive, the walk will be canceled," zoo officials said in a release.
The walk was introduced shortly after the zoo opened its penguin attraction in 2012.
It was cancelled late last year due to a severe cold snap as well as concerns over rising cases of avian flu.
The Penguin Walk is expected to resume Jan. 13.
