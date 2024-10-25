'A lot of memories': 100th birthday party for Alberta Second World War veteran

A 100th birthday celebration in Calgary honours a Second World War veteran.

Bill Wilson looks back fondly but shows no signs of stopping as he wraps up a century.

"One hundred is a long time. A lot of memories," says Wilson, who was a gunner in HMCS Ottawa.

Born in 1924 in Winnipeg, Wilson joined the Navy at the age of 13.

When he was 19, he was a gunner at D-Day.

"All those kids died. They were kids," he says from his High River home.

Wilson says his biggest influences have been his parents, his love of reading and the Navy.

"You either worked together or, if it ended up crap, you'd end up swimming together," he says.

That ability to work with others led him to several roles.

"I've worked in every city in Canada. I've lived in four provinces," he says.

Wilson was a longtime CPR employee, manager of transportation for the '88 Olympics and a leader in the creation of the Naval Museum of Alberta.

"He was one of a million. A million people served from Canada in (the Second World War) but since then, he is one in a million. He is so unique in what he has been able to accomplish," said Scott Hausberg, president of the Naval Association of Canada – Calgary.

Wilson's family and friends describe him as humble, dedicated to the Navy and say he always has a project in the works.

"He just finds things to do. He'll never talk himself up, he just does things for the good of Canada and the Navy," says his wife, Phyllis Wilson.

Wilson's first wife died but he will celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with Phyllis in January.

He had a son with his first wife, and Phyllis had three kids when the two married.

The two also have eight grandkids and six great-grandkids.

Wilson says turning 100 is just another day.

He says it's people that matter most.

"The only time I think about age is remembering the people who I've had the pleasure of knowing over the years," he says.

Wilson says the world is completely different now and in some ways, it's scary.

But he does appreciate that there is better awareness of differences.

Not like when he started in the Navy.

"You can't be agnostic; you are Protestant or Roman Catholic. Today, it doesn't make a difference, you recognize that there are probably about 50 different religions and you accept that," he says.

"That's a major difference. You don't always understand but you know they exist, whether you respect them, that's up to how you were brought up."

His hope for future generations is that they learn about Canadian history and don't forget the sacrifices people made for the country.

Though his actual birthday is Nov. 5, Wilson will be out of the country then, so a private party was set up for Oct. 25 at HMCS Tecumseh.

Calgary's mayor and the premier are expected to speak.