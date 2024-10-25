Warm weekend ahead but next week, temperatures will drop off fast

A warm weekend ahead!

It's a good chance to get yard work and house decorating done.

It will be a little windy at times, with cloudy periods.

There is a small chance of a brief, isolated shower around 8 a.m. on Saturday:

Next week, temperatures will drop off fast, with daytime highs in the single digits and overnight lows below the freezing mark.

As for Halloween, it looks like flurries and 0 C by trick-or-treating time.

I'll keep you posted on the Halloween forecast as we get closer.

For now, Happy Weekend!