People with physical, cognitive disabilities invited to golf event at Valley Ridge

Six PGA of Alberta Assistants Board member instructors are welcoming individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities to Valley Ridge Golf Club for a golf day.

The free program, which runs Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., is for golfers of any age with physical limitations.

Participants will be taken through four, one-hour stations: driving range, putting green, short game area and activity time.

The session is funded by jumpstart with equipment and prizes provided.

"We created this program as a way for our PGA of Canada Golf Professionals to not only assist with instructing the grassroots portion of the game, but to also reach those demographics who can sometimes be unserved when it comes to receiving golf instruction," said Bryce Halverson, head associate golf professional at Carnmoney Golf Club, in a release.