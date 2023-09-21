Persons of interest sought in violent northeast Calgary brawl

Calgary police have released a series of photos of men considered "persons of interest" in a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard earlier this month that saw many people injured.

The clash began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 when two groups from the city's Eritrean community with opposing views engaged in a fight using weapons like sticks, bats and pipes.

Approximately a dozen people were hospitalized, some of them with serious injuries.

On Thursday, police said that while a number of those involved have already been identified, investigators have created a web page that includes photos of 16 additional "persons of interest" who they believe were "involved in some capacity."

"Our efforts are not to stigmatize a specific community," said Supt. Scott Boyd in a statement.

"These actions were not condoned by community leaders or the greater community, but the reckless actions of a small group of people who wanted to incite violence. If you were involved in this incident, I strongly recommend you come forward to police."

Police are asking for anyone who can identity any of the men in the 16 pictures they released to contact them by emailing ITF@calgarypolice.ca.

In the days following the clash, Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said it was a "planned, targeted attack" and "the largest violent event" in Calgary's recent memory.