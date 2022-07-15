Pet and owner escape burning home in northwest Calgary

Pet and owner escape burning home in northwest Calgary

Calgary Fire Department Investigator vehicle logo. (file) Calgary Fire Department Investigator vehicle logo. (file)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina