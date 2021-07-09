CALGARY -- Sunshine and heat are in store for the first days of Stampede.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected through Friday afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 20s across central and southern Alberta. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening before diminishing tonight.

Clouds clear this evening, leaving behind perfect conditions for the Bell Fireworks Spectacular starting at 11pm in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

Hot temperatures and plenty of sunshine for Calgary and southern Alberta Saturday, but more showers or thunderstorms swing through central Alberta through Saturday afternoon. Calgary could get some more showers or thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as daytime highs drop off to the mid-20s.

Here's the five day forecast:

Friday:

Sun and cloud, afternoon risk of thunderstorm

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Clear, 14 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, afternoon risk of thunderstorm

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 15 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning afternoon

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Chance of evening thunderstorm, chance of showers overnight, 14 C

Monday:

Chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon

Daytime high: 22 C

Overnight: Clear, 13 C

Tuesday: