Law enforcement officials are urging the public to be suspicious of secondary market deals that seem too good to be true as organized retail crime numbers continue to grow in Calgary, Alberta and across Canada.

“Organized retail crime is theft but with an organized component and a goal. It’s targeting very specific items that they know they can get a return for,” explained Constable Kevin Anderson of the Calgary Police Service. “It’s different than shoplifting and it’s definitely different than robbery.”

Thieves working alone, in tandem, or in groups, target in-demand items at retailers that will garner a profit when sold or were specifically requested by a buyer in advance.

Constable Ray Wilson of the Edmonton Police Service says the theft of electronics have been prevalent of late and a large portion of the thefts are being committed by repeat offenders.

“There’s obviously a lucrative market underground for these items,” said Wilson. “When they find what’s the flavour of the month they’re going to target it because they can move it for a profit.”

“What we’re seeing is that the same prolific offenders are going up and down the highway. Because we have relationships with the major retailers, we’re getting the information that it’s the same offenders that are hitting Edmonton, going down to Calgary, Airdrie, Lethbridge.”

According to the Calgary Police Service, a total of roughly $10 million in merchandise has been stolen from retailers in Calgary and the surrounding communities in 2018. The most commonly targeted businesses sell:

High-end fashion and fragrances

Cosmetics

Athletic-wear

Book stores

Electronics

Groceries

Liquor

Thieves have adopted new techniques to avoid detection including specially lined bags or demagnetizing that stop loss prevention devices from alerting staff of the removal of items from stores,

Anderson says organized retail crime results in higher prices for the average consumer as retailers attempt to offset their losses. “One of the major consequences of organized retail crime is the customers’ prices seem to continue go up because they have to cover the cost of loss prevention and the cost of the loss.”

Albertans are encouraged to ask questions of the seller when making a purchase in the secondary market to ensure the item’s backstory is credible.

“We can help prevent organized retail crime by recognizing the crime itself and refusing to buy items that we believe to be stolen items,” said Anderson. “If the deal is too good to be true, if you’re purchasing something that’s brand new in the box and it’s a fraction of the price of the original item, those are some of the things to highlight in respect to this might be a stolen item.”

Anyone who witnesses a theft or encounters suspicious activity is asked to contact their local police department or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV’s Jaclyn Brown