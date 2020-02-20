CALGARY -- A 9 -year-old boy was found early Thursday evening, after being missing since Thursday morning.

The boy left Chief Justice Milvain School Thursday around 9 a.m. and wasn not seen or heard from until he was discovered about 7:45 p.m.

According to police, they received a tip from a member of the public that led them in one district to the area around the Harry Hays Building at Riverfront and Macleod Trail S.E.

The boy was located by police and is in good health.