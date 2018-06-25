Calgary police say foul play is not suspected after a man was found inside a clothing bin at the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Centre located at 1320 5 Avenue Northwest.

The man was discovered in the bin around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning and transported to hospital where he is being treated for critical injuries.

Police do not suspect foul play and say security camera video shows a man going in and out of the box several times before it closed on him.

Police are still waiting to speak to the man before they are able to determine if any charges will be laid.