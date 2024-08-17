Police identify suspect in assault on 12-year-old child

Calgary police issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying that they have identified and located the man they believe is responsible for an assault on a child in northeast Calgary.

Police say the incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. on July 30 at Prairie Winds Park, during which time a 12-year-old had an “interaction” with a boy whose father police say got into a verbal altercation with the 12-year-old, then struck them.

The 12-year-old was assessed on scene by EMS suffering from what they described as minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending.