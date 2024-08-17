CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police identify suspect in assault on 12-year-old child

    Calgary police say they have identified suspect in the assault of a 12-year-old girl at Prairie Winds Park on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police say they have identified suspect in the assault of a 12-year-old girl at Prairie Winds Park on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying that they have identified and located the man they believe is responsible for an assault on a child in northeast Calgary.

    Police say the incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. on July 30 at Prairie Winds Park, during which time a 12-year-old had an “interaction” with a boy whose father police say got into a verbal altercation with the 12-year-old, then struck them.

    The 12-year-old was assessed on scene by EMS suffering from what they described as minor injuries.

    Police say charges are pending.

