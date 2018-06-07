CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate ATM theft at southwest gas station
Police are investigating an ATM theft at a southwest gas station.
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 9:28AM MDT
Owners of a southwest business are cleaning up shattered glass after an ATM was pulled through the front window on Thursday.
Police were called to the ESSO gas station in the 600 block of Cougar Ridge Dr. S.W. early Thursday morning and say an ATM was stolen from the business.
Investigators are looking for witnesses and so far there is no word on any suspects.