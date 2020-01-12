Police investigate early morning shooting in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say officers were called to a southwest Calgary neighbourhood shortly after 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking into an early morning shooting in the southwest community of Somerset on Sunday.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Somerside Close S.W. shortly after 3 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
No one was found injured at the scene, but police did find a home that had been damaged by gunfire.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene.
According to police, a vehicle was later found abandoned on Stoney Trail that contained evidence it was involved in the shooting.
Last Monday, Calgary police responded to a similar call after shots were fired at a home in Auburn Bay.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police of Crime Stoppers.