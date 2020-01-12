CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking into an early morning shooting in the southwest community of Somerset on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Somerside Close S.W. shortly after 3 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

No one was found injured at the scene, but police did find a home that had been damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene.

According to police, a vehicle was later found abandoned on Stoney Trail that contained evidence it was involved in the shooting.

Last Monday, Calgary police responded to a similar call after shots were fired at a home in Auburn Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police of Crime Stoppers.