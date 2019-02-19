Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle incident on Stoney Trail southeast on Tuesday morning and police diverted traffic around the scene for several hours.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail and 52 Street S.E. at about 6:45 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a number of vehicles.

A vehicle struck a light standard and a number of other vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Police say only minor injuries were reported.

The eastbound lane was reopened to motorists at about 8:30 a.m.