CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in city’s southeast
A crash involving a number of vehicles on Stoney Trail in the city's southeast slowed traffic while crews removed a downed light standard.
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:55AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:48AM MST
Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle incident on Stoney Trail southeast on Tuesday morning and police diverted traffic around the scene for several hours.
Police were called to the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail and 52 Street S.E. at about 6:45 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a number of vehicles.
A vehicle struck a light standard and a number of other vehicles ended up in the ditch.
Police say only minor injuries were reported.
The eastbound lane was reopened to motorists at about 8:30 a.m.