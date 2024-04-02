CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police investigate reports of possible shooting in Cougar Ridge

    Calgary police
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating after a number of shell casings were found in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge.

    Early Tuesday morning, police were called to the intersection of Coulee Way and Coulee Crescent S.W. for reports of shots being fired.

    Officials say several casings were found in the area, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

    It's still early in the investigation and there is no word on any suspects.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News