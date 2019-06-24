Police investigate stabbing in city’s northwest
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 7:24AM MDT
Police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex in the city’s northwest that sent a man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to 100 block of 16th Avenue N.W. at about 7:00 p.m.
EMS officials say a male patient was taken to Foothills Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say two people were involved in an altercation and they are investigating.