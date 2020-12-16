CALGARY -- Police were called early Monday morning to a southwest Calgary care home in response to the death of a resident.

Calgary police say they were called at 4:45 a.m. Mondy on a report of a missing woman.

EMS said paramedics responded at 6 a.m., where they discovered a dead person on scene at the Cedars Villa Extendicare Centre in the southwest part of the city.

In a statement, Extendicare confirmed the death, stating, "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of a resident at Extendicare Cedars Villa earlier this week. We have started an investigation to better understand what happened, and are working closely with both local police and the resident's family."

"This is a difficult time for the resident's family," it added, "and our community, and we're working to support them as best we can."

Cedars Villa Extendicare Centre is on Alberta Health Service's COVID-19 outbreak list.