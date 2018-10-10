Police are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest that sent two men to hospital on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of 17 Avenue S.W. just after 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

EMS transported two men, both in their 30s, to Foothill Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition. Both of the men were suffering from a gunshot wound.

A man who works in the area says he heard several shots and then saw three men fleeing the scene.

"The vehicle was parked in the parking lot," said Derek Boe. "Five loud shots went off. It was echoing. It was very loud actually considering I've heard a few gunshots in my life. It was very loud and then three men ran around the corner there. No one was hurt as far as I could tell. They yelled at the car across the way and it drove around the corner and picked them up around from Waves Coffee here."

Police are looking for suspects and say the investigation is ongoing.

