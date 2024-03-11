Police searching for 3 Calgary girls missing since Sunday

Calgary police are looking for help locating three girls who left their homes on Sunday and have not been seen since.

Ayanna, 11, Ashley, 12, and Khali-Anne, 12, left their respective residences in Woodbine and Marlborough sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from police.

They were believed to be meeting up with each other but did not return home, and police are concerned about their well-being.

Ayanna is described as 5’5” tall (165 centimetres), 180 pounds (81 kilograms), with a heavy build, black hair with a red tint and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants, a black hoodie and a black jacket.

Ashley is described as 5’5” tall (165 centimetres), weighing 130 pounds (58 kilograms), with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Khali-Anne is described as 5’2” tall (157 centimetres), weighing 145 pounds (65 kilograms), with a medium build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said there are no indications of foul play, but the girls’ families are concerned.

“Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in the hopes of locating Ayanna, Ashely and Khali-Anne,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.