Police searching rural property north of Calgary for evidence connected to missing man

Police have revealed they are searching a rural property north of Calgary for evidence connected to the disappearance of a Calgary man missing since late August.

Christopher Stevenson, 37, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering a building in the 600 block of 6th Avenue S.E. Police believe he was the victim of foul play.

Police continue to guard a property in Rocky View County, in an area along Range Road 293, just south of Crossiron Drive.

Officers have been searching the area since Saturday, some in hazmat suits, and some working with a police dog. Police said they expect to remain there until the weekend.

Calgary police are searching a rural area north of the city in connection to the search for Christopher Stevenson, 37, who was last seen on Aug. 24.

An abandoned grey 2021 Dodge Ram truck was found outside the city, the same one Stevenson was seen driving just days before. Stevenson’s dog was also found wandering near where the vehicle was found.

Two people were taken in for questioning in the East Village on Friday and remain in custody on unrelated matters.

Anyone with information about Stevenson's whereabouts, or who interacted with him prior to his disappearance is asked to contact police in Calgary at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.