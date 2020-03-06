CALGARY -- Calgary police are hoping tips from the public can help lead them to an arsonist who set fire to three dump trucks in a northeast storage yard in January.

The three commercial dump trucks were parked for the winter at a lot in the 7500 block of 36th Street N.E. Police say the suspect or suspects entered the storage yard at around 1 p.m. on Jan 17 and set the trucks on fire.

According to police, the heat from the fires was so intense a fourth truck parked nearly also sustained damage to the outside.

The loss is estimated at more than $150,000.

"(The incident) has severely burdened the small business owners who are now trying to manage the loss ahead of the upcoming construction season," Calgary police said in a release Friday.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Calgary police.