Police seek assistance locating missing 30-year-old Lethbridge man

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Lethbridge police is asking the public for assistance locating a missing 30-year old man.

Braydon Allan Van Buuren was last seen by family members on Wednesday in Lethbridge. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and the police are concerned about his well-being.

Van Buuren is being described as 182 cm tall (six feet), having a skinny build, and having slight facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Toronto Blue Jays hat, black headphones, a black sweater with “Hangover Gang” on the back in white writing, and tan Carhartt pants.