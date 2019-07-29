The Calgary Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a Sunday night shooting in Rundle.

Sunday, July 28, around 9:15 p.m., a shooting took place in the 4900 block of Rundleview road N.E., involving a black BMW and a black Chysler 300.

Police believe the driver of the BMW was pulled over and speaking to a driver of a third vehicle, when the Chysler 300 drove up and a shot was fired.

At that point, both the BMW and Chysler fled the scene at high speed.

No injuries have been reported.

The Chrysler 300 was reported stolen, then recovered nearby where it was discovered unoccupied.

Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone with information about the BMW, which may have body damage, including a missing window blown out in the shooting.

Police believe there was a second shooting, about 10 minutes earlier, in the 3400 block of 48 St S.E. However, after vising the scene of the alleged shooting, the police weren’t able to locate evidence of a shooting.

Police ask that residents who have homes that back onto the alley behind the 3400 block of 48 St N.E. to check their yards sheds, garages and homes for evidence of shooting.

Police would also like to speak to people with CCTV footage of the area. Information can be reported to the police at 403-266-1234.

"The offenders in this shooting have demonstrated little regard for public safety," said Staff Sergeant Greg Cooper of the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit.

"This shooting happened in the middle of a street, in a busy residential neighbourhood, at a time when citizens were out and about and in their front yards. At this time, the individuals targeted in the shootings have not come forward and we are relying heavily on information from the public to solve this case,” he added.

“We know that people in the community have information that can assist us, and it is crucial for them to speak with our investigators so that we can continue to address these types of incidents."