Police seek public assistance in Cranston vehicle theft that came with a dog

On Saturday, August 27, at around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of Cranford Way S.E., including the victim's dog, which was in the vehicle at the time of the theft. On Saturday, August 27, at around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of Cranford Way S.E., including the victim's dog, which was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

