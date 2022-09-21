Police seek public assistance in Cranston vehicle theft that came with a dog

Police are looking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be involved with a stolen vehicle in Cranston - along with a dog that was discovered five days later in Auburn Bay.

On Saturday, August 27, at around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of Cranford Way S.E., including the victim's dog, which was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The vehicle, a 2022 Volkswagen Jetta, was abandoned in Ogden shortly after the theft. The dog wasn't found until five days later when someone found it running in Auburn Bay and contacted the victim.

The suspect is described as being about 30 years old, around 177 centimetres (5'10"), with slim build, dark hair, and visible tattoos on his face, neck and arms.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, red St. Louis Cardinals ball cap and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.