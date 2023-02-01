Police seek public assistance in northwest Calgary sexual assault

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a sexual assault that took place Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in northwest Calgary, when the victim was returning home from the Dalhousie CTrain and was followed by an unknown man to a nearby dog park.

A witness intervened, causing the suspect to flee on foot.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 35 years old, around 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall with a slim build who may have spoken with an accent. He was wearing a black jacket, black hood, baseball cap, black jeans and tan boots.

A vehicle fleeing the scene was described as a silver sun-faded car with a sunroof and dark-coloured strip on the roof behind the sunroof.

Police say they can't be sure if the car is related to the incident or not.

We are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault in Calgary’s northwest community of Varsity. Call 911 or 403-266-1234 if seen or identified. https://t.co/nuYcOZ1uxv pic.twitter.com/5McwOUrvhx — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 2, 2023

"We are working around the clock to identify this suspect and keep the public safe from further attacks," says Staff Sergeant Michelle Doyle of the Calgary Police Service’s Sexual Assault Investigative Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.