Police seek public assistance locating missing senior not dressed for cold

As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.

Shera Kurji, 83, left her residence in the 100 block of 15 Avenue S.W. last Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

She has missed several appointments, which is unusual for her.

She was reported missing on Tuesday, police said in a release on Tuesday night.

"Police, along with her family, are concerned for her welfare," officers said.

She is described as:

5’1”;

Slim;

Brown-eyed;

Black-haired (thin and short).

She normally wears glasses.

The last time she was seen, she was also wearing:

A long, light pink sweater; and

Light pink pants.

Police say it is not believed that she is currently dressed for the weather.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.