Police seek public assistance locating missing senior not dressed for cold

Shera Kurji, 83, has been missing for almost a week. Police are asking for the public's help to find her. Shera Kurji, 83, has been missing for almost a week. Police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins U.S. Senate passage

The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina