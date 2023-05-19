Police seize $200K in cocaine, fentanyl from 2 Calgary homes

Cocaine and fentanyl have been seized from two Calgary homes following an ALERT drug trafficking investigation. (ALERT) Cocaine and fentanyl have been seized from two Calgary homes following an ALERT drug trafficking investigation. (ALERT)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina