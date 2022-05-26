Police seize loaded pistol, $115K in drugs in southwest Calgary bust

Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that officers had been investigating for the past eight months.

Officials say police first identified an individual in September 2021 who they say was trafficking drugs in Mission.

On May 17, police executed a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of 26th Avenue S.W.

During the operation, police found a number of pieces of contraband:

A loaded, semi-automatic pistol;

170.1 grams of crack cocaine;

334.7 grams of powder cocaine;

304 grams of methamphetamine;

165 grams of fentanyl; and

$7,605 in cash.

Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $115,000.

Juan Ruiz Durango, 25, of Calgary, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of the proceeds of crime;

Careless use/storage of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition;

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it had been altered; and

Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Police say the seizure of the firearm is a positive step toward ending the rise of gun violence in Calgary.

"Addressing gun violence continues to be a priority for police," said Staff Sgt. Travis Baker of the Calgary Police Service general investigations unit in a release. "Gun violence doesn't just impact those involved in crime – it puts our entire community at risk and we are pleased that we were able to get this restricted firearm and drugs off the street."

Officials say that public information also helped lead police to make arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips