Two Calgarians face charges following a recent police investigation in the southeast that resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammo, drugs and a stolen vehicle.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers spotted a suspected stolen Ford Flex on Tuesday, September 10. The SUV was followed to a the 4500 block of 7th Avenue Southeast, in the community of Forest Heights, where the two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were arrested.

Investigators determined the Ford Flex had been stolen from a location in Okotoks in late August and the licence plate affixed to the vehicle at the time of the arrests had been stolen off a second a Ford Flex.

A search of the vehicle and suspects resulted in the seizure of:

A loaded Stoeger Luger .22 calibre handgun

A Mossberg 535 12-gauge shotgun

More than 200 rounds of ammunition

A conducted electrical weapon

A small amount of methamphetamine and oxycodone

Multiple pieces of identification not belong to the suspects

As a result of the investigation, a total of 39 charges, including 10 related to condition breaches, have been laid against 24-year-old Darby Jackson Benedict and 29-year-old Tyler Peter Reid.

Police have identified Benedict as a "prolific auto theft offender" and the CPS Auto Theft Team will continue to monitor her activity.