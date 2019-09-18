Police seize loaded shotgun and handgun during recovery of stolen SUV
The shotgun, handgun, conductive electrical weapon and ammunition seized during the recovery of a stolen Ford Flex in Forest Heights on September 10, 2019 (CPS)
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:49AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:53AM MDT
Two Calgarians face charges following a recent police investigation in the southeast that resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammo, drugs and a stolen vehicle.
According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers spotted a suspected stolen Ford Flex on Tuesday, September 10. The SUV was followed to a the 4500 block of 7th Avenue Southeast, in the community of Forest Heights, where the two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were arrested.
Investigators determined the Ford Flex had been stolen from a location in Okotoks in late August and the licence plate affixed to the vehicle at the time of the arrests had been stolen off a second a Ford Flex.
A search of the vehicle and suspects resulted in the seizure of:
- A loaded Stoeger Luger .22 calibre handgun
- A Mossberg 535 12-gauge shotgun
- More than 200 rounds of ammunition
- A conducted electrical weapon
- A small amount of methamphetamine and oxycodone
- Multiple pieces of identification not belong to the suspects
As a result of the investigation, a total of 39 charges, including 10 related to condition breaches, have been laid against 24-year-old Darby Jackson Benedict and 29-year-old Tyler Peter Reid.
Police have identified Benedict as a "prolific auto theft offender" and the CPS Auto Theft Team will continue to monitor her activity.