Police warn of break-and-enters at new home developments in Calgary

Break-and-enters at new home construction sites are becoming increasingly common in Calgary as the city grows, police said Wednesday when announcing charges in connection with a recent incident.

"We continue to see new developments being targeted by thieves looking to steal construction materials," Staff Sgt. Keith Shufelt said in a release.

"We have dedicated numerous resources across our service to investigate and prevent these offences, however, we are also asking for the public's help to reduce these crimes of opportunity."

Charges have been laid against one man and are pending against another after a break-and-enter at a new home construction site.

Police say the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on June 10, in the 0 to 100 block of Belvedere Green S.E.

According to police, two men were stealing large bags of insulation from an unoccupied home when they were interrupted by a contractor.

One suspect was arrested the following day in the 100 block of Dovercliffe Way S.E.

Stolen bags of insulation were recovered there, police say, and a blue Dodge Ram believed used in the break-in was also seized.

Robert Philip Williams, 60, is charged with break-and-enter.

He'll appear in court on July 16.

Another suspect has been identified and police say charges against him are pending.

Anyone with information about such incidents can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.