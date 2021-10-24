Poppy crosswalk in Chestermere, Alta. unveiled at official event

While many residents in Chestermere are happy to see the crosswalk honouring Canada's fallen soldiers, others have issued complaints to the Royal Canadian Legion over the use of the poppy image. While many residents in Chestermere are happy to see the crosswalk honouring Canada's fallen soldiers, others have issued complaints to the Royal Canadian Legion over the use of the poppy image.

Calgary Top Stories