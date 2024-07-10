Post Hotel and Spa receives Wine Spectator Magazine's prestigious Grand Award

The Post Hotel and Spa has received a major honour from Wine Spectator Magazine, the Grand Award, something bestowed on fewer than a hundred restaurants worldwide.

"Being, as you know, a wine-centric hotel, it's the highest honour we can receive," said Julian Simard-Gillis, the hotel's wine director.

Simard-Gillis manages a wine cellar with more than 20,000 bottles representing 3,800 labels around the world.

"It can be overwhelming but the more time you spend down here (in the hotel's wine cellar), which is a beautiful place to spend, the more you get comfortable with it," Simard-Gillis said.

Simard-Gillis gave CTV News some affordable recommendations for wine, for all kinds of dining occasions.