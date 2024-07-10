CALGARY
Calgary

    • Post Hotel and Spa receives Wine Spectator Magazine's prestigious Grand Award

    Share

    The Post Hotel and Spa has received a major honour from Wine Spectator Magazine, the Grand Award, something bestowed on fewer than a hundred restaurants worldwide.

    "Being, as you know, a wine-centric hotel, it's the highest honour we can receive," said Julian Simard-Gillis, the hotel's wine director.

    Simard-Gillis manages a wine cellar with more than 20,000 bottles representing 3,800 labels around the world.

    "It can be overwhelming but the more time you spend down here (in the hotel's wine cellar), which is a beautiful place to spend, the more you get comfortable with it," Simard-Gillis said.

    Simard-Gillis gave CTV News some affordable recommendations for wine, for all kinds of dining occasions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News