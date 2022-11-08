Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature

Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.

Results were slow to come, but in the end, Smith defeated four others to win Tuesday’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Introduced by Michaela Frey, Smith was greeted by supporters at a location in Medicine Hat on Tuesday night.

Frey gave up her riding seat just a few weeks back, to make way for the premier.

Smith started off by thanking voters and her volunteers after what was a short and busy campaign.

"I’m humbled and will work my hardest to represent you in the legislature," Smith said.

"The people of Brooks-Medicine Hat have made their choice, and next year it will be the turn for the people of Alberta to make their choice."

But she quickly acknowledged the bigger fight ahead, as we move toward next year’s provincial election.

"Now is the time to get to work for Alberta families," Smith said.

The premier touched on increasing costs of living, taking shots at the NDP and the federal government.

She hinted at provincial help coming for seniors and the most vulnerable.

She also said they're looking at another possible fuel tax holiday.

She talked about the health care changes she plans to make.

And finally, the premier spoke of her sovereignty act, which she has said would be the first legislation she will introduce.

"Alberta is a responsible and equal partner in Confederation. The sovereignty act will be constitutional. It will provide our province the tools to push back against a federal government that continues to encroach upon provincial rights," Smith said.

Polls for the electoral district closed at 8 p.m., while advanced voting wrapped up Saturday.

According to unofficial results, by the time 76 of 76 polls had reported in, around 10:30 p.m., Smith had 54.5 per cent of the vote (6,923).

Her two closest competitors were the NDP’s Gwendoline Dirk at 26.7 per cent (3,393) and the Alberta Party’s Barry Morishita at 16.5 per cent (2,098 votes).

"I may not be going with a seat in the legislature, but the amount of support that we have received, this vote is incredible,” Dirk said Tuesday night.

"We won Medicine Hat, hands down, and that's where we spent most of our time."

Bob Blayone of the Independence Party of Alberta took 1.8 per cent of the vote (225) while Jeevan Mangat had 0.4 per cent (56).

Elections Alberta says its unofficial results are rounded, and will not necessarily add up to 100 per cent.

Official results for Tuesday night’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat will be available Nov. 18.

With an elector count of 34,532 in the riding, 12,695 cast their ballots.

-With files from Quinn Keenan