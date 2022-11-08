Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
Results were slow to come, but in the end, Smith defeated four others to win Tuesday’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.
Introduced by Michaela Frey, Smith was greeted by supporters at a location in Medicine Hat on Tuesday night.
Frey gave up her riding seat just a few weeks back, to make way for the premier.
Smith started off by thanking voters and her volunteers after what was a short and busy campaign.
"I’m humbled and will work my hardest to represent you in the legislature," Smith said.
"The people of Brooks-Medicine Hat have made their choice, and next year it will be the turn for the people of Alberta to make their choice."
But she quickly acknowledged the bigger fight ahead, as we move toward next year’s provincial election.
"Now is the time to get to work for Alberta families," Smith said.
The premier touched on increasing costs of living, taking shots at the NDP and the federal government.
She hinted at provincial help coming for seniors and the most vulnerable.
She also said they're looking at another possible fuel tax holiday.
She talked about the health care changes she plans to make.
And finally, the premier spoke of her sovereignty act, which she has said would be the first legislation she will introduce.
"Alberta is a responsible and equal partner in Confederation. The sovereignty act will be constitutional. It will provide our province the tools to push back against a federal government that continues to encroach upon provincial rights," Smith said.
Polls for the electoral district closed at 8 p.m., while advanced voting wrapped up Saturday.
According to unofficial results, by the time 76 of 76 polls had reported in, around 10:30 p.m., Smith had 54.5 per cent of the vote (6,923).
Her two closest competitors were the NDP’s Gwendoline Dirk at 26.7 per cent (3,393) and the Alberta Party’s Barry Morishita at 16.5 per cent (2,098 votes).
"I may not be going with a seat in the legislature, but the amount of support that we have received, this vote is incredible,” Dirk said Tuesday night.
"We won Medicine Hat, hands down, and that's where we spent most of our time."
Bob Blayone of the Independence Party of Alberta took 1.8 per cent of the vote (225) while Jeevan Mangat had 0.4 per cent (56).
Elections Alberta says its unofficial results are rounded, and will not necessarily add up to 100 per cent.
Official results for Tuesday night’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat will be available Nov. 18.
With an elector count of 34,532 in the riding, 12,695 cast their ballots.
-With files from Quinn Keenan
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast has added optimism
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
LIVE @ 1130 | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take questions in rare media availability
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be holding a rare media availability in Vancouver on Wednesday. Scheduled to begin at 11:30 ET, CTVNews.ca will be carrying it live
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Royal Family forgoes formality as monarchy enters new era: expert
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
-
On-ice wrist injury 'extremely scary,' but Oilers forward Kane says he is 'on the mend'
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he is "on the mend" and looking forward to being back on the ice after he appeared to sustain a cut to his wrist during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
Vancouver
-
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
Atlantic
-
'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Missing Nova Scotia girl found safe after emergency alert issued
An 11-year-old girl has been safely located after an emergency alert was issued to Nova Scotians late Tuesday evening.
-
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
A 62-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition. The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
NEw
NEw | B.C. invests $3.8M to improve internet in 10 remote island communities
The B.C. government, alongside investments from the federal government and Telus, are improving access to high-speed internet in 10 remote communities on Vancouver Island and nearby Gulf Islands.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in Bradford later today.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Lecce to make announcement amid ongoing contract negotiations with Ontario education workers
Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be speaking Wednesday morning as contract talks between education support workers and the government continue.
-
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
Popular family-owned Montreal restaurant blindsided after landlord puts building in rental ad
A popular downtown Montreal falafel joint that has been serving Middle Eastern fare for nearly 30 years says it was blindsided after its landlord listed the building for rent without notifying the longtime tenant.
Ottawa
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
-
Ryan Reynolds attends Senators game at the Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was at Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night's Senators game, one day after confirming his interest in purchasing the club.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Puddin' in the work: Kitchener's pudding factory back in action
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Fire at new North Bay elementary school being built
Crews from all three North Bay fire stations were called to a fire Tuesday night at the site of a new elementary school being built in the city.
-
Sudbury council puts a pin in last four years
It was a bittersweet moment around the Greater Sudbury city council table for some Tuesday night, as the group wrapped up its last meeting before the new council is sworn in on Nov. 17.
Winnipeg
-
'It is very shocking': Family of Winnipeg car crash victim concerned thousands stolen from online fundraiser
A Winnipeg family is raising concerns about online donations made to help with their son's funeral expenses.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Brandon resident sent fraudsters $50K in 'Geek Squad' scheme: police
The Brandon Police Service is warning the public about the ‘Geek Squad’ scheme after recently learning that a local resident sent $50,000 to fraudsters.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Here's how Sask. drivers can stay safe on the roads this winter
Regina residents are once again gearing up for another snowy winter on Saskatchewan roads.
-
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.