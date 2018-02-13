The province is deploying a new tactic in a trade dispute between Alberta and British Columbia and launched an online campaign on Tuesday that will allow Albertans to speak directly to key political figures and voice their opinions about the pipeline dispute.

Notley implemented a ban on B.C. wine last week and suspended talks to buy electricity in response to a move by B.C. to limit the increase in the import of diluted bitumen to the Vancouver area for export. The move would affect Kinder Morgan's expansion plans for the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Premier Rachel Notley took to twitter on Monday to tell Albertans about the new campaign.

Tomorrow we will be launching new tools so that Albertans and Canadians

who want to voice their support for a strong economy and a clean environment can do so to the BC and Canadian governments. — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) February 12, 2018

The initiative will allow people to send direct messages of support for a strong economy to B.C. and Ottawa.

“It will invite people to sign up to deliver their message to key political figures and it will also, sort of, invite people to tell their story and we’ll be supporting ways in which that can be promoted, specifically in the country where it needs to be heard,” said Notley.

The province also established a Market Access Task Force to plan a response to the dispute with British Columbia over the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

One of the proposals is to ‘turn off the taps’ and to stop all Alberta oil from flowing through B.C. but the premier says that would be counter-productive.

"The key thing is we don't want to do anything that causes more harm to the Alberta economy than it does to the BC economy so we'd be pretty far along the road, I’ve got to say, a lot farther than I ever see us getting,” she said.

On Monday, the premier said she will look at further retaliatory measures if Ottawa doesn’t intervene and resolve the dispute.

Notley said she is giving the federal government a few days to work with B.C. to figure out what she says is an illegal plan to restrict oil flows through pipelines within B.C.

"We do not seek an escalation, but if B.C. continues to insist that they have rights to attack Alberta's economy that they don't have, we will have no choice (but) to respond," said Notley in a tweet on Monday. "It's in British Columbia's power to put this issue to rest."

B.C. Premier John Horgan is busy preparing to deliver his government’s first budget this month and says Notley’s moves are a distraction.

Talks with the federal government are underway and Trudeau's government has said the project will proceed.

For more information on the Keep Canada Working campaign, click HERE.

(With files from The Canadian Press)