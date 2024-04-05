CALGARY
Calgary

    • Premier Smith helps announce funding for Brooks school project

    

    Premier Danielle Smith is in Brooks, Alta., on Friday to help announce funding for a new school project in the community.

    The premier will be joined by Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Brooks Junior High School.

    The announcement and her comments will be livestreamed on CTV News Calgary.

